Maryland Capital Management Grows Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 103,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 631,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,763,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $143.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $117.40 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.63.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.