Maryland Capital Management Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $78.43 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average is $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

