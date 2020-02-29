Maryland Capital Management Has $27 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises about 2.9% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.23% of EPAM Systems worth $27,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 18,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $223.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.08. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $155.30 and a 52-week high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

