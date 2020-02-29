Maryland Capital Management Has $6.26 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $194.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $178.27 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

