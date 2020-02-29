Maryland Capital Management Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

