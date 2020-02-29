Maryland Capital Management Increases Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $91.70 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.81 and its 200-day moving average is $93.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.31.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

