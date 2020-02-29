Maryland Capital Management Purchases 12,210 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $39.93 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.