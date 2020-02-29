Maryland Capital Management Purchases 1,406 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

