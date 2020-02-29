Maryland Capital Management Purchases 2,274 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. VF accounts for about 2.4% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.06% of VF worth $22,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 55,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

