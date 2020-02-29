Maryland Capital Management Purchases Shares of 208,387 Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 208,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,243,000. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 1.4% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

