Maryland Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.8% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Fiserv by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 528,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,131,000 after buying an additional 403,734 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 67,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $14,498,720. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

