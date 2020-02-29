Maryland Capital Management Sells 170 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,339.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,466.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1,316.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,478,827 shares of company stock valued at $420,190,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

