Maryland Capital Management Sells 319 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,499. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.77. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

