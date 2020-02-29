Maryland Capital Management Sells 4,394 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

