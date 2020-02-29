Maryland Capital Management Trims Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Carnival by 61.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 52,324 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Carnival by 87.8% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Carnival by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Carnival during the third quarter worth about $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $33.46 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

