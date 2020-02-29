Maryland Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 92,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 633,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,761,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 106,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.33 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.