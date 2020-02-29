Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Update

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the January 30th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, CEO Vivek Gupta sold 28,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $486,617.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda C. Galilee sold 8,128 shares of Mastech Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $135,006.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000.

MHH opened at $12.74 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $17.84.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mastech Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

