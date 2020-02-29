Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Mastercraft Boat worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 803,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 229,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.79. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $311.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Mastercraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.