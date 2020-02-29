Medpace Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEDP. SunTrust Banks set a price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70. Medpace has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $5,921,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Medpace by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.