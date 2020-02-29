Merit Medical Systems, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

MMSI stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,682,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,532,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

