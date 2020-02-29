M&G (LON:VTY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

M&G (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,468.33 ($19.32).

VTY opened at GBX 1,279 ($16.82) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,392.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 958.50 ($12.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62). The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

