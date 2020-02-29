MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stock Position Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,189,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,408 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $98,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 35,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,843 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,937,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 190,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGP. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

