MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $32.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. MGP Ingredients traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 24411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 219,691 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $7,705,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,406,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,141,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $6,472,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $485.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.63.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

