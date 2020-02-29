Michael Balfour Acquires 20,000 Shares of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Stock

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) insider Michael Balfour purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £45,200 ($59,458.04).

FCSS opened at GBX 224 ($2.95) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 238.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 222.10. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 253 ($3.33).

About Fidelity China Special Situations

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

