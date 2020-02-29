Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Short Interest Update

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MICR stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Micron Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Solutions stock. BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Micron Solutions comprises about 1.1% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BosValen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.89% of Micron Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

