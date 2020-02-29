MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 30th total of 65,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $28.73 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $499.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Greeff acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Hartig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

