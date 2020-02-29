MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 32,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Douglas H. Greeff purchased 1,500 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOFG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

MOFG stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.