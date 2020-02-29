Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TIGO. ValuEngine upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $3,617,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 224.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 717.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

