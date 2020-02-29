Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 42,279 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 10.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $162.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.87 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,203.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $151.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.