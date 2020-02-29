Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Mobileiron worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOBL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Mobileiron in the third quarter worth $2,417,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobileiron in the third quarter worth $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 49.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mobileiron in the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

MOBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

MOBL stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mobileiron Inc has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 107.76%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,854 shares of company stock valued at $548,376 in the last ninety days. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

