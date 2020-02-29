Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a positive return on equity of 22.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

