MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Buckingham Research lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $72.00. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock. MSC Industrial Direct traded as low as $64.05 and last traded at $64.18, with a volume of 169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

