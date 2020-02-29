Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $17,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,689,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,204,000 after buying an additional 120,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,555 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,366,000 after purchasing an additional 239,268 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $61.27 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06.

