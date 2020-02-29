National Bank Financial Comments on SRG Graphite Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CVE:SRG)

SRG Graphite Inc (CVE:SRG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SRG Graphite in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SRG Graphite’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get SRG Graphite alerts:

Shares of SRG stock opened at C$0.51 on Friday. SRG Graphite has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74.

SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About SRG Graphite

SRG Graphite Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Africa. It holds 100% interests in Lola graphite and cobalt-nickel-scandium Gogota projects located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Sama Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Graphite Inc in June 2017.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.