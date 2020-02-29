National Bank Financial Lowers Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.35 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mason Graphite’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of CVE LLG opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of $33.38 million and a PE ratio of 1.88. Mason Graphite has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.03.

Get Mason Graphite alerts:

Mason Graphite Company Profile

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Mason Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.