National Bank Financial Reiterates C$0.30 Price Target for Sherritt International (TSE:S)

National Bank Financial set a C$0.30 price objective on Sherritt International (TSE:S) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.50.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

