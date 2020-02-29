National Bank Financial Weighs in on Secure Energy Services Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SES. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.23.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $737.80 million and a PE ratio of 55.69. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.62 and a 52 week high of C$8.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

