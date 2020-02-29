Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 525,300 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 30th total of 664,900 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

NAVB stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $4.20.

In other news, major shareholder John K. Jr. Scott purchased 2,373,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $2,017,499.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,042,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,837.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

