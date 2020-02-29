Newmont Goldcorp Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEM. CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.16. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $141,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $1,625,537. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,966,320 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after buying an additional 1,764,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after buying an additional 921,736 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

