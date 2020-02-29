Noodles & Co Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noodles & Co in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 0.36%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDLS. ValuEngine cut Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

NDLS stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,570,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 787,859 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $2,570,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $2,062,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 306,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $1,540,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.