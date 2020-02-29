Northcoast Research Weighs in on Hertz Global Holdings, Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hertz Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Hertz Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of HTZ stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 72.7% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,657,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,775 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 53.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,972,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,526 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,177,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,797,000 after acquiring an additional 203,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,953,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after acquiring an additional 518,544 shares during the last quarter.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.