Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $40.78, but opened at $32.63. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nutanix shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 21,622,884 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $311,856.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $389,788.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,098 shares of company stock worth $12,513,021 in the last ninety days. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63,502 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,190,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,020,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,031,000 after acquiring an additional 68,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,693,000 after acquiring an additional 170,259 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after acquiring an additional 359,029 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 429.65% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.