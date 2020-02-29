Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) is Mariner Investment Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd makes up about 2.2% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE JRO opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

