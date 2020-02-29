NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) Shares Sold by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NMS stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

