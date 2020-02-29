NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Price Down 11.6% Following Weak Earnings

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s share price dropped 11.6% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $55.91 and last traded at $56.70, approximately 636,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 211,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million.

NVEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

NV5 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

