NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Cut by Horseman Capital Management Ltd

Horseman Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.4% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 110,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 178,382 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $270.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

