Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onespan were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Onespan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,981,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Onespan by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 227,402 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. Onespan Inc has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.69 million, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.02.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

