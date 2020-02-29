Oppenheimer Weighs in on Spero Therapeutics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will earn ($3.14) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.96). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The company has a market cap of $175.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

