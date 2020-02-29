Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Up 12.8% in February

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the January 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

In related news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oragenics by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.