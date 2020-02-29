Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,524,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $16,514,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,589,000 after acquiring an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 40,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $69.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

In other news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $118,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,181.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $583,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,917.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.